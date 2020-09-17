Collector visits village secretariats

Collector V. Vinay Chand directed the staff of village secretariats to provide the best possible services to people.
The Collector visited Padmanabham and Bheemunipatnam mandals on Thursday, as per the directions of the Chief Minister to Collectors asking them to tour rural areas twice a week.
Mr. Vinay Chand visited the village secretariats and interacted with the staff. He inspected the construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), YSR Health Clinics and village secretariat buildings in various villages in the two mandals. He asked the staff of the secretariats whether they had all the required amenities and inquired on their reporting to duty and went through the registers. He ascertained about the tasks being performed by the staff.
Mr. Vinay Chand asked the panchayat secretary on the number of streets in the villages and the condition of sanitation. The secretary told him that there was segregation of dry and wet waste at source. The Collector directed the MPDO to give full-fledged training to the secretariat staff. He inspected a new building under construction for the secretariat and asked the Assistant Engineer about the expected date of its completion.
Later, he visited the secretariat at Gidijala village of Anandapuram mandal and interacted with the staff. He directed the officials to complete construction of the secretariat, RBKs and YSR Health Clinics buildings at the earliest.
