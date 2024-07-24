Collector visits Burugupudi wetland after water enters houses

District Collector P. Prasanthi on Wednesday inspected the 361-acre wetland at Burugupudi in Gokavaram mandal of East Godavari district to review the viability of proceeding with the construction of houses. The wetland has been inundated due to the recent heavy rains.

During 2019-24, the State government allocated the entire wetland to the poor to construct houses under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme. Rainwater had entered several houses built recently on the wetland.

Ms. Prasanthi inspected the wetland in response to an appeal by the newly elected MLAs who insisted on soil investigation before proceeding with the construction. Beneficiaries of the scheme also expressed their worries about the flooding.

In an official release, Ms. Prasanthi said measures suggested by experts to tackle the inundation of the wetland would be reviewed. Rajamahendravaram Revenue Divisional Officer A. Chaitanya and other officials were present.

