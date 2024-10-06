Collector urges people to use State government portal to book sand

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Sunday urged the people in the district to use the portal launched by the State government for booking sand.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ranjit Basha, along with Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav, said nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of sand was available per day at the Erladinne, K. Singavaram, Kothakota, Mudumala and Palledoddi points in the district. Booking will be open every day at 12 p.m., he said.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said the government was collecting mining, loading, operational, seigniorage charges and GST. He wanted the people to call on 18004256042 toll-free number for any grievances related to the same.

Complaints can also be lodged on dmgokurnoolsandcomplaints@yahoo.com. The Collector warned of stringent action against those who indulge in illegal sand transportation. Mr. Ranjit Basha added that five tractors have been seized at Panchalingala and Naguladinne areas for illegal sand transportation on Saturday and cases have also been registered.

