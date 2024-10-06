GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector urges people to use State government portal to book sand

Published - October 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Sunday urged the people in the district to use the portal launched by the State government for booking sand.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Ranjit Basha, along with Superintendent of Police G. Bindhu Madhav, said nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of sand was available per day at the Erladinne, K. Singavaram, Kothakota, Mudumala and Palledoddi points in the district. Booking will be open every day at 12 p.m., he said.

Mr. Ranjit Basha said the government was collecting mining, loading, operational, seigniorage charges and GST. He wanted the people to call on 18004256042 toll-free number for any grievances related to the same.

Complaints can also be lodged on dmgokurnoolsandcomplaints@yahoo.com. The Collector warned of stringent action against those who indulge in illegal sand transportation. Mr. Ranjit Basha added that five tractors have been seized at Panchalingala and Naguladinne areas for illegal sand transportation on Saturday and cases have also been registered.

Published - October 06, 2024 08:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.