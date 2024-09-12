ADVERTISEMENT

Collector urges Housing officials to conduct regular site visits to speed up construction process

Published - September 12, 2024 07:08 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector T.S. Chetan holding a review meeting with officials of the Housing Department, at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

District Collector T.S. Chetan on Thursday highlighted the need for committed efforts by the authorities in achieving the objectives outlined in the 100-day plan for construction of homes for the underprivileged in Sri Sathya Sai (SSS) district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing on the State government’s prioritisation of this initiative, he urged housing officials, as well as counterparts from other concerned departments, to proactively contribute to this endeavor.

During a review meeting with officials of the Housing Department here, the Collector said that a total of 72,353 houses have been built throughout the district, with approximately 22,756 of these already completed. The remaining houses are expected to be finished by March 2025. Mr. Chetan urged housing officials to conduct regular site visits and put additional efforts to speed up the construction process.

Mr. Chetan sought the officials to engage with the beneficiaries to address any concerns they may have regarding the completion of their homes. The Collector also instructed Housing Department officials to collaborate with their counterparts in other departments to prioritise infrastructure development in the residential areas where construction is under way.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Highlighting the need for cooperation, Mr. Chetan emphasised the importance of involvement from departments such as Roads, Panchayat Raj, Rural Water Supply, Municipal, and Electricity to support the construction activities for these houses. He set September 20th as deadline day for the completion of 3,190 houses and called for 100 percent completion of the specified target. The Collector recommended that the concerned officials oversee fieldwork and take necessary measures to ensure the target is attained.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US