Collector urged to probe ‘irregularities’ in NREGA works

Bills cleared even before completion of works, alleges union

The Dalit Bahujan Shramik Union which represents several scheduled castes and tribal organisations on Friday urged senior officials to probe the alleged ₹1 crore scam in clearing NREGA bills even before completion of works in several villages of Pusapti Rega mandal in the district.

The union general secretary P. Chittibabu and other members urged Collector A. Suryakumari to order a probe since the Panchayatraj Department higher officials had already referred the issue to the district officials in May itself. “The NREGA scheme has been designed to provide livelihood to the downtrodden sections. The diversion of funds and their misuse had denied livelihood for them,” they said.

“Many bills were cleared even before construction of Rythu Bharosa Kendras, panchayat buildings and wellness centres. Now incomplete structures are being shown to mislead the senior officials who are scheduled to come to inquire into the issue,” he added.

Mr. Chittibabu and the fact-finding committee members threatened to take up an agitation from Monday if there was no concrete response over the issue from the government.