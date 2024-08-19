ADVERTISEMENT

Collector urged to extend full support for completion of new Central Tribal University

Published - August 19, 2024 06:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Central Tribal University of AP Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani (right) presenting a book on NEP-2020 to Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Monday in Vizianagaram.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Monday requested Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar to extend full cooperation for the establishment of a full-fledged university in Vizianagaram. Dr. Kattimani, who is also a member of drafting committee of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), presented him a book on NEP at the latter’s office after a brief interaction.

He said that the university, which had been functioning for the last few years in old Andhra University (AU) campus buildings, needed permanent structures as soon as possible to start more courses and provide accommodation, library and laboratories for the students. Dr. Ambedkar assured to bring the issue to the notice of the government for the construction of permanent buildings for the university.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US