Collector urged to extend full support for completion of new Central Tribal University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Monday requested Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar to extend full cooperation for the establishment of a full-fledged university in Vizianagaram. Dr. Kattimani, who is also a member of drafting committee of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020), presented him a book on NEP at the latter’s office after a brief interaction.

He said that the university, which had been functioning for the last few years in old Andhra University (AU) campus buildings, needed permanent structures as soon as possible to start more courses and provide accommodation, library and laboratories for the students. Dr. Ambedkar assured to bring the issue to the notice of the government for the construction of permanent buildings for the university.