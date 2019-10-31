Collector upset over SVMC dengue outbreak

Of the nine dengue cases that surfaced in Tirupati city, four were recorded in Sri Venkateswara Medical College (SVMC) post graduate hostels campus, which bears testimony to the unhygienic conditions maintained at the teaching hospital.

Chittoor Collector N. Bharat Gupta, who made a surprise visit to various localities in the city on Wednesday, rapped the officials of Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation for not implementing the tasks he had entrusted them during his previous visit two months back. Though endowed with sufficient funds and manpower, he wondered why the corporation could not take up the works worth a mere ₹10 lakh. He directed the college principal Jaya Bhaskar and hospital officials to keep track of the sanitation conditions.

Dr. Gupta later visited the Arunodaya Colony in Jeevakona area of the city, where the remaining dengue cases were recorded, inspected the locality and advised the residents to keep their surroundings clean. He told the Immunization Officer Hanumantha Rao to work in tandem with the MCT health department.