Collector tells officials to take steps to develop tourism at Veligallu project

April 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Collector P.S. Gireesha, on Saturday, visited the Veligallu reservoir near Galiveedu in the Annamayya district. He inspected the reservoir and enquired about its water storage capacity. He observed that the project site has a pleasant atmosphere and is endowed with all the merits to become a vibrant tourist attraction in the State.

To implement the integrated action plan, the Collector asked the officials to check the reservoir’s water capacity and take steps to start a boating service there. The officials surveyed the site atop the hill next to the reservoir to construct a guest house. The Collector, along with other district administration officials and Tourism Department officials, trekked the hill and inspected the ongoing road construction.

Mr. Gireesha stated that tourists could get a beautiful view of the project, the spillway, and the river from the hill where they plan to construct a guest house. He told the officials to prepare a report on establishing an adventure sports facility at the reservoir in coordination with the Tourism Department. He also asked the officials to initiate steps to construct five to 10 cottages close to the site identified to build the guest house.

The Collector later visited the park at the project site and expressed satisfaction with its maintenance. He ordered the panchayat officials to impose fines for dumping garbage near the riverbed and erect a signboard to this extent. He visited the Umamaheswara Swamy Devasthanam temple located on the project site.

Irrigation Department district officer Krishnamurthy, District Tourism Department Officer Nagabhushanam, and senior officials were present.