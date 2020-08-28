Collector tells banks to work full-time from September 1

Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has asked all banks to start working full-time from September 1.
Addressing bankers at a meeting in his camp office on Friday, he said following an appeal by the bank authorities on the rising cases of COVID-19 positive cases, an order was issued allowing banks to work from 10 a.m to 2 p.m only till August 31.
He said from September 1, the bank employees should return to their normal timings as the number of Coronavirus cases were on the decline in the district.
He said the COVID-19 positive rate was 9 % the country and in the State, it was around 10 % while in Krishna district, it had come down to 4 %.
He wanted the bankers to extend their full cooperation in implementation of YSR Cheyutha scheme in the district.
Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha reviewed loan sanctions to tenant farmers. Officials of the Agriculture Department asked the bank officials to expedite the loan-sanctioning process.
Joint Collector (Development) K. Mohan Kumar, District Rural Development Authority Project Director Srinivasa Rao, Agriculture Department Joint Director Mohan Rao, District Industry Centre General Manager Sudhakar, and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Project Director Prakash Rao were present.
