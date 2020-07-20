Collector takes stock of situation as 559 cases surface in Kurnool

KURNOOL

20 July 2020 23:57 IST

‘About 50% of 3,724 patients have been admitted to hospitals’

About 50% of 3,724 active cases have been admitted to hospitals and there are adequate beds available to admit more, even as 559 new cases were recorded on Monday, according to District Collector G. Veerapandian.

Reviewing the preparedness of hospitals to admit new patients, COVID Care Centres (CCCs) and implementation of lockdown in various towns in the district with nodal officers here on Monday, Mr. Veerapandian gave directions to them on shifting of COVID-19 patients in buses to hospitals or COVID Care Centres without any delay.

Advertising

Advertising

Joint Collector Ravi Pattan Shetty, JC-II Ram Sundar Reddy and trainee Collector Nidhi Meena were also present at the review meeting.

“About 20% of those tested positive have been lodged in the CCCs and the remaining 30% are in home isolation,” Mr. Veerapandian told The Hindu. “Out of the total patients in hospitals, only 110 persons need oxygen and 12 are on ventilation. All our hospitals are well prepared to handle any number of cases even during the surge period,” he added.

“There is a separate team of officials and experts under the leadership of the Joint Collectors to monitor the hospital management. As 70% of the infected persons are asymptomatic, more number of persons prefer to be in home isolation, and such number is gradually increasing in the district,” he pointed out.

Appeal to public

“I appeal to the people to extend their support to the infected persons. They should not be ostracised. We have activated our public relations machinery to generate awareness among the public to treat the patients with respect and kindness,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, meanwhile, has been visiting several containment clusters in the city and other towns in the district to ensure people followed all COVID-19 restrictions strictly and has appreciated the police personnel for remaining on duty despite the COVID-19 scare.