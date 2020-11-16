Collector takes stock of progress of TIDCO houses

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2020 00:38 IST

Imtiaz tells beneficiaries not to be carried away by rumours

As many as 27,872 houses are being built in the district by Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) for allotment to beneficiaries and housing schemes, according to District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz. The Collector was holding a review meeting on the progress of works via teleconference here on Sunday in the backdrop of some beneficiaries announcing that they will occupy flats as they paid their share long ago.

The Collector exhorted the public not to worry as the construction of the houses was at different stages and would be allotted to the eligible families soon. “The lists of beneficiaries have been displayed at ward secretariats,” he added.

Work on basic amenities like roads, electricity, water supply, and internal roads was under way, said the Collector. “As many as 6,576 houses are being built in Jakkampudi of Vijayawada and 3,168 at Jaggaiapeta. In Gudivada, 8,912 houses are being built.” He asked beneficiaries not to be carried away by rumours being spread by some people.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, officials asked people not to gather at the housing complexes and action would be taken against those violating the rules.