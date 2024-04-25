Collector, SVEEP nodal officer organise awareness programmes for voters in A.P.’s Prakasam

April 25, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ONGOLE

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) district nodal officer B. Ravi and assistant returning officers on Thursday administered oath to villagers to excise their franchise sincerely.

Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil said security has been tightened at vulnerable polling stations and additional personnel have been mobilised in the district.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar appealed to the voters to not give in to any pressure and excise their franchise without fear. He directed the SVEEP officers to focus on vulnerable areas in Prakasam district.

“Of the total 2,183 polling stations in the district, 486 booths were identified as critical polling stations and necessary arrangements have been made at these stations,” the Collector said.

Mr. Ravi said awareness programmes were conducted for labourers working in various units in Cheemakurthi, Santanutalapadu Darsi and other mandals.

“SVEEP programmes were organised in Rajampalli, Shivaramapuram, Karavadi, Chinna Gadiparthivari Palem, Satakodu, Komarolu, Guntupalli, Lellapalli, Duvvali, Pachalla Venkatapuram, Chinna Ravipadu, Dasarajupalli, Marlapudi and other villages,” the nodal officer told The Hindu on Thursday.

The villagers were explained the importance of voting, said SVEEP co-nodal officer, V.S. Jyothi.

“The voters awareness programmes elicited good response in Kondapi, Kanigiri, Santanutalapadu, Yerragondlapalem, Ongole, Markapuram and Giddalur Assembly Segments,” said Mr. Ravi.