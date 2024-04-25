GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Collector, SVEEP nodal officer organise awareness programmes for voters in A.P.’s Prakasam

April 25, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) district nodal officer B. Ravi and assistant returning officers on Thursday administered oath to villagers to excise their franchise sincerely.

Superintendent of Police Garud Sumit Sunil said security has been tightened at vulnerable polling stations and additional personnel have been mobilised in the district.

Mr. Dinesh Kumar appealed to the voters to not give in to any pressure and excise their franchise without fear. He directed the SVEEP officers to focus on vulnerable areas in Prakasam district.

“Of the total 2,183 polling stations in the district, 486 booths were identified as critical polling stations and necessary arrangements have been made at these stations,” the Collector said.

Mr. Ravi said awareness programmes were conducted for labourers working in various units in Cheemakurthi, Santanutalapadu Darsi and other mandals.

“SVEEP programmes were organised in Rajampalli, Shivaramapuram, Karavadi, Chinna Gadiparthivari Palem, Satakodu, Komarolu, Guntupalli, Lellapalli, Duvvali, Pachalla Venkatapuram, Chinna Ravipadu, Dasarajupalli, Marlapudi and other villages,” the nodal officer told The Hindu on Thursday.

The villagers were explained the importance of voting, said SVEEP co-nodal officer, V.S. Jyothi.

“The voters awareness programmes elicited good response in Kondapi, Kanigiri, Santanutalapadu, Yerragondlapalem, Ongole, Markapuram and Giddalur Assembly Segments,” said Mr. Ravi.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.