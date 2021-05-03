Collector suspends two doctors in GGH

KURNOOL

03 May 2021 23:52 IST

Two doctors of the Government General Hospital Triage centre were suspended for not being present in the COVID ward.

District Collector G. Veerapandian on Monday during a surprise visit to the centre did not find the doctors at the COVID-19 patients’ ward in Room No. 99 of the old Gynaec Ward.

The Collector called for the duty register and the duty order given by the Kurnool Medical College Principal and GGH Superintendent and identified the absence of Anaesthesia Assistant Professor S. Sudhir Kumar and a PG doctor B. Suresh Babu of Physiology Department and suspended them for dereliction of duty.

The Collector asked KMC Principal Jikki and GGH Superintendent Narendranath Reddy to send duty orders of all the doctors during COVID-19 to him to keep an eye on their duties. If any senior or junior doctor assigned duties in the COVID19 Ward, does not report without any reason, stringent action would be taken against them, he added.