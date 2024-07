East Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi on Saturday suspended Sitanagaram Gram Panchayat secretary Ch. Naga Sateesh for poor maintenance of sanitation, in the wake of the recent spread in water-borne diseases.

On Friday, Ms. Prasanthi inspected the sanitary conditions in the Sitanagaram Gram Panchayat. The Department of Panchayat Raj authorities have been told to monitor the sanitation in the villages during monsoon to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases.