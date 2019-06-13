Collector surveys scene at Agency hospitals

District Collector V. Vinay Chand instructed health department officials to remain on alert, keeping in view the epidemic season.

After taking charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam district, Mr. Vinay Chand visited the Agency areas for the first time and conducted a review meet with officials of the health department at the ITDA office in Paderu on Wednesday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that a number of officials from the health department have been deputed from the plain areas to the Agency to serve in local hospitals. He also warned of dire consequences in case the health officials show negligence in their duty.

Mr. Chand asked officials to identify malaria patients in the primary stages and provide neccessary treatment. He also instructed them to start second phase of spraying from July 1.

The Collector also said that if they detect any dengue case, they should follow a ‘dry day’ in the surrounding 300 metres. Fogging operations should be conducted in the colony, he said. Mr. Vinay Chand also added that the health department should make use of the services of ASHA workers in the villages.

The Collector later inspected a Community Health Centre (CHC) at Munchingput and said that he would allot more staff for the gynaecology department.

Badibata inaugurated

MP-elect Goddeti Madhavi inaugurated the ‘Rajanna Badibata’ school campaign programme at Talarisingi Ashram School on Wednesday. District Collector V. Vinay Chand who participated in the programme urged teachers to strive to achieve the goals prescribed in the programme. Students who topped in the SSC examination were felicitated.