Collector stresses importance of BLOs in voter registration drive

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri on Sunday underscored the significant role of booth-level officers (BLOs) in the voter registration and amendment process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector conducted a thorough inspection of a special voter registration drive organised at various polling centres in Annamayya district. This initiative focused on the amendment of voter registrations in preparation for the upcoming 2025 elections.

The Collector visited several polling locations, including the Zilla Parishad Urdu School polling centre in Rajampet mandal, Mannur panchayat, Subha Junior College polling Centre in Pullampet, as well as centres in Obulavari Palle mandal and Chinnavorampadu panchayat, and Bhatapally Adarsh Anganwadi polling centre, along with the Zilla Parishad High School in Railway Koduru mandal. While observing the voter registration process conducted by BLOs, he engaged in discussions with them regarding the registering of new voters and various forms pertinent to changes in the voter list.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sridhar Chamakuri announced that, according to the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), a special voter registration programme was scheduled on November 23 and 24. He noted that individuals who reach the age of 18 by January 1, 2025, are eligible to participate in this initiative and register as voters.

During his interactions with the BLOs, the District Collector raised various queries concerning the registration of new voters, the relevant documentation for amending the voters’ list, and associated matters. He instructed the BLOs to implement strategies aimed at increasing the registration of new voters who meet the age requirement.

The District Collector was accompanied by tahsildars from respective mandals and other officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.