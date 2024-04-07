ADVERTISEMENT

Collector, SP hold poll preparedness meet in Anantapur

April 07, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Top priority should be given to mapping critical polling stations and vulnerable polling centres, says SP Amit Bardar

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vinod Kumar, on Sunday, held a review meeting on election preparations alongside Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar and Joint Collector Ketan Garg at the MPDO office in Uravakonda town.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the importance of proper planning, teamwork and strict adherence to the instructions of the Election Commission so that the general elections will be a success.

The Collector highlighted the importance of identifying villages far from the voting centres in advance and ensuring maximum participation in voting. He stressed on strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged action against any violations.

SP Amit Bardar said that top priority should be given to mapping critical polling stations and vulnerable polling centres, and strict measures to be implemented to prevent the transportation of illegal goods. The SP instructed the field-level staff of the police department to ensure proper security wherever necessary, and a registry of the seizures if any should be maintained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US