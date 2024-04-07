Collector, SP hold poll preparedness meet in Anantapur

April 07, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

District Collector and District Election Officer V. Vinod Kumar, on Sunday, held a review meeting on election preparations alongside Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar and Joint Collector Ketan Garg at the MPDO office in Uravakonda town.

During the meeting, the Collector emphasised the importance of proper planning, teamwork and strict adherence to the instructions of the Election Commission so that the general elections will be a success.

The Collector highlighted the importance of identifying villages far from the voting centres in advance and ensuring maximum participation in voting. He stressed on strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and urged action against any violations.

SP Amit Bardar said that top priority should be given to mapping critical polling stations and vulnerable polling centres, and strict measures to be implemented to prevent the transportation of illegal goods. The SP instructed the field-level staff of the police department to ensure proper security wherever necessary, and a registry of the seizures if any should be maintained.