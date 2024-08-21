Collector, SP call for stringent measures against ganja menace in Kurnool

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha on Wednesday stressed the need for strengthening measures to curb the ganja and drug consumption in Kurnool district. Along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Bindu Madhav, he was addressing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee for Narcotics Control at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Basha called for heightened monitoring and inspections. He directed officials to maintain vigil along the borders of Telangana and Karnataka to deter drug cultivation and trafficking, particularly the potential cultivation of ganja as an intercrop.

The Collector instructed authorities to also intensify surveillance in buses and bus stands within the district boundaries and spreading awareness among students in educational institutions. He proposed organising Gram Sabhas on August 23 across the State and urged attendees to pledge against drug use.

ADVERTISEMENT

He sought information from District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) regarding the individuals seeking treatment for addiction at the government hospital’s de-addiction centres.

The SP reported the implementation of awareness-raising initiatives, including installing hoardings and educational programmes in government and private colleges. Efforts were made to empower junior and senior intermediate students to understand the NDPS Act through essay competitions and educational activities, he added.

Assistant Trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Kurnool Municipal Corporation, Police, Agriculture, and Drug Control departments participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.