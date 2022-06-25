Collector sounds caution for people living near Papagni river

June 25, 2022 01:38 IST

Water to be released from Veligallu Balancing Project today at 5 p.m

Water would be released from the Veligallu Balancing Project in Annamayya district on June 25 at 5 p.m., District Collector Girisha P.S. said in a statement on Friday.

The Collector advised the people and authorities in the vicinity of the Papagni river basin to be vigilant and to ensure that no one enters the river zone. The capacity of the Veligallu project is 420 FRL, while at present the project has 419.5 meters of water.

The Water Resources Department officials informed the Collector that if it rains and water comes from above, there is a possibility of flooding.

The Collector directed the officials to take all precautionary measures regarding the storage and release of water downstream. The project has a water level of 419 meters to maintain a water level of 0.40 TMC, it is observed. The spillway gates would be slightly raised and 0.5 meters of water would be lowered daily.

The water released downstream from the Veligallu Balancing Reservoir goes into the Papagni River and meets the Penna river at Kamalapuram in Kadapa district, before reaching the Somasila project.