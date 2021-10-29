Collector sets 2025 deadline for full road connectivity in Agency

AP Fibernet services to be rolled out in 110 Grama Sachivalams

Collector A. Mallikarjuna instructed officials to complete the laying of roads in all villages in the Agency areas of the district by 2025.

He also suggested to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials to install AP Fibernet services in order to provide internet connectivity at 110 identified Grama Sachivalayam areas.

The Collector conducted a meeting with officials from ITDA, Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, and Rural Water Supply Departments to learn about the status of road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity and other basic amenities in the Agency.

In the meeting, Mr. Mallikarjuna told the officials that the administration should speed up laying of roads connecting all villages in the Agency mandals. He said that a number of tribals from interior areas are facing many issues due to lack of proper road connectivity and other basic amenities, and it is the duty of the government to provide them all facilities. He asked officials concerned to submit him a report on electricity connectivity and drinking water supply connections in the Agency mandals.

“There are 3,789 habitations with a population of 6.59 lakh in the 11 mandals of the Agency. The population includes 1,21,727 families. For 1,839 habitations, around 4,421 km of road has to be laid including kutcha roads, BT roads and CC roads. Altogether 1,494 works need to be done,” said ITDA Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna.

The PO said that with the help of Tahsildars, MPDOs, and division-level officers, they were able to collect data regarding the profile of the habitations. Data related to demography, road connectivity, drinking water supply, electricity supply, housing, education, health, animal husbandry, mobile/internet connectivity, transport, post offices, and banking services were collected.