Collector reviews infrastructure works of government hospitals in Anantapur

An action plan should be prepared on the provision of required infrastructure in all government hospitals for the next three months, says V. Vinod Kumar

Updated - September 09, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressing a meeting with Medical and Health Department officials in Anantapur on Monday.

Collector V. Vinod Kumar addressing a meeting with Medical and Health Department officials in Anantapur on Monday.

District Collector V. Vinod Kumar instructed the Medical and Health Department officials to provide the required infrastructure in all including, Primary and Community Health Centres, Urban Health Centres, Area Hospitals, and the District Headquarters Hospital.

At a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Monday, Mr. Kumar said that an action plan should be prepared on the provision of required infrastructure in all government hospitals for the next three months. He asked them to expedite the provision of the basic and advanced facilities at the hospitals so that all the units can get the Encore certification.

The Collector reviewed the works on internal roads in area hospitals, civil works, drinking water arrangements, plumbing works, toilet facilities, waste disposal system, mosquito meshes, curtains, public address system, implementation of government health schemes, citizen charter, biomedical storage facilities, and installation of indicator boards at the hospitals.

Regarding the civil works, Mr. Kumar said that proposals should be prepared from MMISIDC, and facilities such as water connections and drainage systems should be ensured by interacting with local panchayats.

He stressed the availability of toilets at all health centres and hospitals under the Swachh Bharat Mission. “Proposals should be sent under the National Health Mission for installation of mosquito nets and curtains for doors and windows,” he said.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:42 pm IST

