ADVERTISEMENT

Collector reviews chronic kidney disease cases in Anantapur villages

May 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Plans are afoot to conduct a massive screening of residents at Molakalapenta in May last week, says Anantapur MP

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The Anantapur district administration has undertaken a review of the cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) reported from Molakalapenta in Guntakal mandal and Ayyagarlapalli in Shettur mandal, from where a large number of cases of dialysis and deaths were recorded recently.

Three persons died at Molakalapenta while the residents of Ayyagarlapalli claim that seven persons have died in the locality. However, the deaths could not be verified. However, the residents have submitted a memorandum to Collector M. Gauthami recently.

The Collector late on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Aarogyasri District Officer and other health officials and representatives of several private hospitals treating patients of renal ailments under the Aarogyasri scheme. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After reports pertaining to these deaths and the prevalence of the CKDs in these villages were published in The Hindu, the Government Medical College at Anantapur conducted a survey in the villages. The Health Department also organised a health camp two weeks ago and identified more people with symptoms of CKDs .

The root cause of the prevalence of CKDs in these villages remains a mystery. However, health officials suspect ‘excessive use of pain Killers and consumption of country-made liquor as the reasons . 

On May 4 (Thursday), Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said they were readying two air-conditioned buses to shift equipment from the Anantapur GGH and Super Speciality Hospital to conduct a massive screening of residents at Molakalapenta in May last week. The exact dates were being worked out.

“There is a need for conducting a review on the availability of clean potable water in 200 villages around Molakalapenta,“ the MP said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US