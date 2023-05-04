Collector reviews chronic kidney disease cases in Anantapur villages

May 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Anantapur district administration has undertaken a review of the cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) reported from Molakalapenta in Guntakal mandal and Ayyagarlapalli in Shettur mandal, from where a large number of cases of dialysis and deaths were recorded recently.

Three persons died at Molakalapenta while the residents of Ayyagarlapalli claim that seven persons have died in the locality. However, the deaths could not be verified. However, the residents have submitted a memorandum to Collector M. Gauthami recently.

The Collector late on Wednesday held a review meeting with the Superintendent of Government General Hospital, Aarogyasri District Officer and other health officials and representatives of several private hospitals treating patients of renal ailments under the Aarogyasri scheme.

After reports pertaining to these deaths and the prevalence of the CKDs in these villages were published in The Hindu, the Government Medical College at Anantapur conducted a survey in the villages. The Health Department also organised a health camp two weeks ago and identified more people with symptoms of CKDs .

The root cause of the prevalence of CKDs in these villages remains a mystery. However, health officials suspect ‘excessive use of pain Killers and consumption of country-made liquor as the reasons .

On May 4 (Thursday), Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said they were readying two air-conditioned buses to shift equipment from the Anantapur GGH and Super Speciality Hospital to conduct a massive screening of residents at Molakalapenta in May last week. The exact dates were being worked out.

“There is a need for conducting a review on the availability of clean potable water in 200 villages around Molakalapenta,“ the MP said.