ADVERTISEMENT

Collector releases NABARD’s credit plan aimed to boost agriculture activity in Vizianagaram

February 07, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the credit plan would ensure a clear road map for the overall progress of the district in crop production and dairy development among others

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi releasing NABARD’s credit plan in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Wednesday asked all officials to understand the priorities of both the National and State governments that had given top priority for the development of agriculture and rural economy.

Along with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) District Development Manager T. Nagarjuna, she released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) with an outlay of ₹7,405.52 crore for the financial year 2024-25 in a meeting organised at the Collector’s office.

She said that the PLP of NABARD would ensure a clear road map for the overall progress of the district in crop production and dairy development among others. Mr. Nagarjuna said that NABARD focused on micro, small and medium enterprises, education, housing, renewable energy and others in the PLP, which would in turn compel bankers to provide financial assistance to the applicants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts will benefit because of the planned development suggested by NABARD.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US