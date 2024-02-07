GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector releases NABARD’s credit plan aimed to boost agriculture activity in Vizianagaram

Ms. Nagalakshmi said that the credit plan would ensure a clear road map for the overall progress of the district in crop production and dairy development among others

February 07, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi releasing NABARD’s credit plan in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Wednesday asked all officials to understand the priorities of both the National and State governments that had given top priority for the development of agriculture and rural economy.

Along with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s (NABARD) District Development Manager T. Nagarjuna, she released the Potential Linked Credit Plan (PLP) with an outlay of ₹7,405.52 crore for the financial year 2024-25 in a meeting organised at the Collector’s office.

She said that the PLP of NABARD would ensure a clear road map for the overall progress of the district in crop production and dairy development among others. Mr. Nagarjuna said that NABARD focused on micro, small and medium enterprises, education, housing, renewable energy and others in the PLP, which would in turn compel bankers to provide financial assistance to the applicants.

He said that both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts will benefit because of the planned development suggested by NABARD.

Andhra Pradesh

