Andhra Pradesh

Collector releases NABARD’s annual credit plan

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas on Tuesday released NABARD’s annual credit plan (2021-22) which was prepared at an estimation of ₹8,015 crore.

Mr. Nivas urged all bankers to cooperate with the district administration and NABARD for effective implementation of the plan.

NABARD’s District Development Manager Milind Chousalkar said that the plan was designed for overall development of the district.

He said top priority was given for agriculture, dairy development and fisheries. He said a potential credit plan was finalised after taking opinions and suggestions from various bankers of the district. Joint Collectors Sumit Kumar and R. Sriramulu attended the meeting.

