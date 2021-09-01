Collector reaches out to septuagenarian woman

ELURU

01 September 2021 23:26 IST

She has been waiting for land compensation for about two years

The sight of a septuagenarian woman, with a petition in her hands, waiting for his appointment caught the attention of District Collector Kartikeya Misra as he was leaving his office at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

As Mr. Misra saw the woman stand up and fold her hands even as he was walking out of the office, he immediately approach her, ushered her into his chambers, offered her a glass of water, and enquired about her grievance.

“Why do you climb up the stairs at this age? If you want to meet me, I would have come down. I am here for you. Now, tell me what is you problem,” the Collector said.

The woman, P. Chandramma, hailing from Kothota village of Mogalturu mandal in West Godavari district, then started narrating her woe.

She told the Collector that she had lost a piece of land in a road extension project and that she was not paid compensation till date.

“Despite several appeals, no officer is hearing my plea,” Ms. Chandramma said, and handed over the petition to the Collector, urging him to redress her grievance.

Mr. Misra read the petition and directed Joint Collector (Development) Himanshu Shukla to connect him to the officers concerned over phone immediately. He instructed the officials to look into the problem.

“The woman said she had lost a piece of her land, abutting the National Highway, in road extension works, for which compensation has not yet been paid for last two years. The amount due to her is about ₹1.69 lakh,” Mr. Kartikeya Misra later told The Hindu.

“A team of officers have been put on the job of verifying the Revenue records pertaining to her land and other documents. The amount is likely to be paid to Ms. Chandramma on Thursday,” the Collector said.