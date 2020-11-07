Collector, Rampa Agency ITDA officerlaunch bamboo products

KAKINADA

07 November 2020 22:48 IST

10,000 items made by tribal women available for Deepavali

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer Praveen Adithya here on Saturday launched five value-added bamboo products produced by tribal women for Diwali.

At least 300 members of the Self Help Groups have recently set up a Van Dhan Kendra at Devarapalli under the PM Van Dhan Yojana (PMVDY), manufacturing a range of lighting products using bamboo at Devarapalli in Rampa Agency.

The ITDA has extended financial aid under the PMVDY, apart from providing them training in value addition to the minor forest produce with an assurance of marketing the final product.

The tribal women from the villages of Nurupudi, Ramannavalasa, Sunnampadu, Devarapalli and Turruru have produced 10,000 bamboo products of five varieties, including candles, the cost of which ranges from ₹80 to ₹100.

“The five varieties of bamboo products are reusable. At least 10,000 products are now available for sale during the Diwali season. Those interested can contact our staff on 94910-53920, 94913-99205 and 94910-53933,” said Mr. Praveen Adithya.

The ITDA has provided ₹15 lakh input cost to each SHG that is part of the Van Dhan Kendra in the tribal area. The ITDA supports tribal women in branding, packaging and marketing of the final product. Endorsing bamboo products, Mr. Muralidhar has lauded the entrepreneurial skills of the tribals and appealed to the public to go for environmental-friendly products.