ADVERTISEMENT

Collector pushes for ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ medical services at Chittoor Government Hospital

Published - July 23, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Sumit Kumar inspects the dialysis, X-ray, casualty, OP, pediatric, gynaecology, and labour wards

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Sumit Kumar conducting an inspection of the Government District Hospital in Chittoor on Tuesday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the need for the ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ programme to expand its medical services to the Government District Hospital in Chittoor.

ADVERTISEMENT

While visiting the hospital on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar inspected the dialysis, X-ray, casualty, OP, pediatric, gynaecology, and labour wards. He said that the MCH and Radiology departments were also assessed to ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities. He mentioned that steps would be taken to further improve these services, considering the high volume of daily patient visits.

The Collector directed the superintendent of the hospital and the key staff to address concerns regarding medical facilities, infrastructure, food and accommodation, sanitation, and financial aid provided to the patients by the government.

The medical officers informed Mr. Kumar that the district’s main hospital receives about 1,500 OP cases daily, and provides super-speciality services in urology and neurosurgery, along with 48 daily dialysis sessions across four shifts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Apollo Medical College chief administrator Naresh Kumar Reddy, Medical Superintendents Ranga Nath, Sandhya, and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US