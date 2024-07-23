Collector pushes for ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ medical services at Chittoor Government Hospital

District Collector Sumit Kumar stressed the need for the ‘NTR Vaidya Seva’ programme to expand its medical services to the Government District Hospital in Chittoor.

While visiting the hospital on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar inspected the dialysis, X-ray, casualty, OP, pediatric, gynaecology, and labour wards. He said that the MCH and Radiology departments were also assessed to ensure the provision of adequate medical facilities. He mentioned that steps would be taken to further improve these services, considering the high volume of daily patient visits.

The Collector directed the superintendent of the hospital and the key staff to address concerns regarding medical facilities, infrastructure, food and accommodation, sanitation, and financial aid provided to the patients by the government.

The medical officers informed Mr. Kumar that the district’s main hospital receives about 1,500 OP cases daily, and provides super-speciality services in urology and neurosurgery, along with 48 daily dialysis sessions across four shifts.

The Apollo Medical College chief administrator Naresh Kumar Reddy, Medical Superintendents Ranga Nath, Sandhya, and other officials were present.