Andhra Pradesh

Collector promises to solve problems of adivasis

Students taking out a rally in Kurnool .

Students taking out a rally in Kurnool .   | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

Steps being taken to fill posts, he says

Commemorating International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, the leaders from ST unions, along with students took out a rally in the city. Later a meeting was held at the Sunaina Auditorium in the Collectorate.

Addressing the gathering, District Collector G. Veerapandian promised to resolve the issues raised by the leaders of various ST unions and added that a District Vigilance Monitoring Committee meeting is being organised every three months to solve the problems of Adivasis.

“Action is under way towards filling the pending posts in the Social Welfare and the Tribal Welfare Departments,” said the Collector. Nandikotkur MLA Arthur said that the position he is currently enjoying is only because of the reservation policy brought in by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Later, Kurnool MP Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Mr. Veerapandian presented a cheque of ₹93.50 lakh to 74 ST beneficiaries.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2020 3:47:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/collector-promises-to-solve-problems-of-adivasis/article28970517.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY