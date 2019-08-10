Collector promises to solve problems of adivasis

Commemorating International Day of the World’s Indigenous People, the leaders from ST unions, along with students took out a rally in the city. Later a meeting was held at the Sunaina Auditorium in the Collectorate.
Addressing the gathering, District Collector G. Veerapandian promised to resolve the issues raised by the leaders of various ST unions and added that a District Vigilance Monitoring Committee meeting is being organised every three months to solve the problems of Adivasis.
“Action is under way towards filling the pending posts in the Social Welfare and the Tribal Welfare Departments,” said the Collector. Nandikotkur MLA Arthur said that the position he is currently enjoying is only because of the reservation policy brought in by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Later, Kurnool MP Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Mr. Veerapandian presented a cheque of ₹93.50 lakh to 74 ST beneficiaries.
