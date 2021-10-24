Andhra Pradesh

Collector promises to provide all facilities in R&R colonies

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran inspecting a house in the Polavaram R&R colony on Saturday.  

District Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has promised to provide infrastructure and renovate the existing facilities in the Polavaram Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies.

Twenty-three R&R colonies have been built in the district to rehabilitate people of 63 habitations in the Rampachodavaram revenue division. The rehabilitation exercise is still in progress due to delay in releasing compensation.

On Saturday, Mr. Hari Kiran, Polavaram Project R&R Commissioner O. Anand, and ITDA-Rampachodavaram Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya inspected the R&R colonies – Indukuru I, Peddabheempalli I & II – and received petitions from the project affected families.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Hari Kiran said a special grievance register was being maintained in all the colonies to redress them.

“As on date, at least 150 issues have been raised in Indukuru-1 colony. All of them will be solved by the contractors. The government will provide every facility, including burial ground, school buildings, roads, and drainage system,” the Collector said.


Comments
