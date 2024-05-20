GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector promises fresh land survey for compensation in ONGC pipeline project area in West Godavari

Published - May 20, 2024 09:00 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Collector Sumit Kumar (right) and Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Adithya at a meeting with farmers regarding the ONGC pipeline project in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

Collector Sumit Kumar (right) and Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Adithya at a meeting with farmers regarding the ONGC pipeline project in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Monday assured fresh land survey to identify the private land as compensation to the land owners for the ongoing pipeline project being executed by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in West Godavari district. 

The farmers of three villages — Sitaramapuram South, Yerramsettivari Palem and Rustumbada have been protesting, seeking a halt to the ongoing pipeline work and demanded fresh land survey. The ONGC is engaged in laying 3.2 kilometre length of pipeline for the onshore project. 

In an interaction with the farmers, Mr. Sumit Kumar said, “The land that is acquired for the pipeline project mostly belongs to the government. However, a fresh land survey will be done to identify, if any private land is falling in the project area. Meanwhile, there will be no restrictions on the sale of the private land adjacent to the project area.”

The Collector has announced that ONGC has granted ₹45 lakh for the development of the three villages to be covered in the pipeline project under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Adithya, District Revenue Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar, District Surveyor K. Jashua and ONGC authorities were present.

