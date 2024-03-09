ADVERTISEMENT

Collector, Police Commissioner review arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit to Vijayawada on March 10

March 09, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jagan to distribute house title deeds to beneficiaries, inaugurate various development works at Makineni Basavapunniah Stadium in Ajitsingh Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Collector S. Dilli Rao, on Saturday, review arrangements for Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Police Commissioner Kranthi Rana Tata, on Saturday, reviewed the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour programme in Vijayawada.

At a programme scheduled at Makineni Basavapunniah Stadium in Ajitsingh Nagar, Mr. Jagan will distribute the house title deeds to the beneficiaries and inaugurate various development works.

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, Mr. Kranthi Rana, Joint Collector B. Sampath Kumar and other officers visited the stadium and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Dilli Rao said that separate galleries are being arranged for the beneficiaries, VIPs and public representatives attending the programme.

He said the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), AP Transco, Police, Revenue, and other departments would coordinate and make arrangements for the event.

Later, the officers visited the Krishnalanka and Ranigarithota areas, the retaining wall and the park being spruced up in the city.

