Collector plans to hold meet over Kotia villages

VIZIANAGARAM

20 August 2021 01:04 IST

All-party team narrates woes of borders villages to the official

Collector A. Suryakumari has assured an all-party delegation of holding a meeting very soon over the issues of Kotia group of villages near the Odisha border.

She said that the government had information about the current situation and would ensure all welfare schemes for the people living in those villages.

Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji, Congress party district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Pandranki Venkata Ramana and others told the Collector that Odisha officials were causing lot of ‘disturbance’ in those villages although they were under A.P.’s territorial jurisdiction. The local residents had been facing hardships after A.P. conducted panchayat elections in the 21 Kotia group of villages.

CPI(M) district secretary Tammineni Suryanarayana and CPI leader P. Kameswara Rao and others told the media that they would visit the villages and instil confidence among the people.