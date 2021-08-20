Andhra Pradesh

Collector plans to hold meet over Kotia villages

An all-party delegation interacting with Collector A. Suryakuamari in Vizianagaram on Thursday.  

Collector A. Suryakumari has assured an all-party delegation of holding a meeting very soon over the issues of Kotia group of villages near the Odisha border.

She said that the government had information about the current situation and would ensure all welfare schemes for the people living in those villages.

Lok Satta Party State executive president Bhisetti Babji, Congress party district president Saragada Ramesh Kumar, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Pandranki Venkata Ramana and others told the Collector that Odisha officials were causing lot of ‘disturbance’ in those villages although they were under A.P.’s territorial jurisdiction. The local residents had been facing hardships after A.P. conducted panchayat elections in the 21 Kotia group of villages.

CPI(M) district secretary Tammineni Suryanarayana and CPI leader P. Kameswara Rao and others told the media that they would visit the villages and instil confidence among the people.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2021 1:04:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/collector-plans-to-hold-meet-over-kotia-villages/article36008169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY