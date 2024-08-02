Collector performs ‘Srimantams’ for pregnant women at Anganwadi centres in Vijayawada

NTR district Collector G. Srijana performed ‘Srimantams’ for pregnant women at Anganwadi centres at Gunadala on August 2 (Friday). She handed over nutritious diet kits to the women.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector advised the pregnant women to take a healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid tension, and undergo regular medical checkups.

Ms. Srijana, along with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi and other officers, presented fruits, bangles, vermillion, turmeric and sweet with the ‘tambulam’ (betel leaves) in the centre on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

She interacted with the pregnant women and enquired about their families, health condition and their medical checkups.

“Pregnant women should take iron and calcium tablets, check their weight and hemoglobin percentage regularly and take tetanus injections,” the Collector said.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) G. Mangamma said that the pregnant women were being counselled regularly at the Anganwadi centres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Srijana distributed fortified rice, jaggery, ragi flour, dry dates, packaged milk, groundnut chikkies and toor dal to pregnant women.

She also taught rhymes to the children at Gunadala and Kristurajupuram Anganwadi centres.

Ms. Srijana and doctors of Dr. Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences explained the nutritious values of breastmilk to the women.

“Mothers can breastfeed the infants immediately after delivery,” Ms. Srijana said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.