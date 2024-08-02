GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector performs ‘Srimantams’ for pregnant women at Anganwadi centres in Vijayawada

Pregnant women are sensitised about healthy diet, regular medical checkups and breastfeeding; nutritious diet kits are distributed

Published - August 02, 2024 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR district Collector G. Srijana teaching rhymes to a child at an Anganwadi centre in Vijayawada on Friday.

NTR district Collector G. Srijana teaching rhymes to a child at an Anganwadi centre in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

NTR district Collector G. Srijana performed ‘Srimantams’ for pregnant women at Anganwadi centres at Gunadala on August 2 (Friday). She handed over nutritious diet kits to the women.

The Collector advised the pregnant women to take a healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid tension, and undergo regular medical checkups.

Ms. Srijana, along with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi and other officers, presented fruits, bangles, vermillion, turmeric and sweet with the ‘tambulam’ (betel leaves) in the centre on Friday.

She interacted with the pregnant women and enquired about their families, health condition and their medical checkups.

“Pregnant women should take iron and calcium tablets, check their weight and hemoglobin percentage regularly and take tetanus injections,” the Collector said.

Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) G. Mangamma said that the pregnant women were being counselled regularly at the Anganwadi centres.

Ms. Srijana distributed fortified rice, jaggery, ragi flour, dry dates, packaged milk, groundnut chikkies and toor dal to pregnant women.

She also taught rhymes to the children at Gunadala and Kristurajupuram Anganwadi centres.

Ms. Srijana and doctors of Dr. Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences explained the nutritious values of breastmilk to the women.

“Mothers can breastfeed the infants immediately after delivery,” Ms. Srijana said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

