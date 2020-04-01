Collector orders takeover of all facilities in Guntur

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar has issued orders taking all over hotels, schools, college buildings and function halls till April 14 with immediate effect under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

The orders have given authorisation to Sub Divisional Magistrates to take over the establishments. The orders have also conferred powers on executive magistrates (tahsildars) as incident commanders.

The orders were given in lieu of the nationwide lockdown by the Central government to deal with the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 38 lives in India till date.

The establishments were likely to be used for containment, control and prevention of the spread of virus.

The government has hinted that Guntur district might need about 5,000 beds in a quarantine facility in case the number of positive cases go up. At present, there are 1,700 beds in 28 isolation centres which include hospitals, universities, and colleges.