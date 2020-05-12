Andhra Pradesh

Collector orders probe into goof-up at Kurnool GGH

Bodies of two patients allegedly got exchanged at the Government General Hospital here and the authorities on Tuesday buried the body of a non-COVID patient A. Rambabu, 66, of Budhwarpeta with all protocols while the body of the COVID victim remained at the hospital.

Rambabu had come to the hospital on May 7 with complaints of cold and cough, but tested negative for COVID-19.

When the relatives of Rambabu, who died on May 9, came to collect the body, they were shocked to find the body that of the other and only then the hospital staff realised the mistake. Agitated relatives then staged a a protest at the GGH and the Collector’s office.

Three-member panel

Collector G. Veerapandian instituted a three-member committee consisting of GGH Superintendent Narendranath Reddy, District Medical and Health Officer Ramagiddaiah, and Kurnool Medical College principal P. Chandrasekhar to identify and punish those responsible for the goof-up.

