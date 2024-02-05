Collector orders probe into death of boy who ran away from care home

February 05, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu has said that the Women Development and Child Welfare Project Director (PD) has been directed to submit a report on the death of a minor boy, the inmate of a child care home, in a road accident on February 3.

“Instructions have been given to inquire into the ‘missing’ of boys from the home and the death of the orphan. Action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” the Collector told The Hindu.

The boy, Gopi, along with two other inmates, Suresh and Mahesh, reportedly ran away from Care and Share Charitable Trust, located near Buddavaram village, Gannavaram mandal, Krishna district on February 1. They reached Jaggaiahpet to meet Gopi’s aunt. That night, the boy suffered multiple injuries in a hit and run case on the National Highway, and was shifted to the government hospital in Vijayawada, where he later died.

Meanwhile, the members of the AP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) will also visit the care home on Tuesday, and conduct an inquiry.

