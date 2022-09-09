Collector opens job fair in Nellore to fill over 500 vacancies

Amararaja Batteries, Apollo Pharmacy among the participating companies

Amararaja Batteries, Apollo Pharmacy among the participating companies

SPSR Nellore District Collector K.V.N.Chakradhar Babu on Friday exhorted unemployed youth to constantly upgrade their skills to get lucrative jobs.

Inaugurating a job fair organised by the District Skill Development Centre here, he asked them to first grab the opportunities that came their way. They should not mind getting placement in startups as experience gained by them would help them get better jobs.

The job fair came as a boon for more than 6,000 trained youth in the district as this was the first one after a gap of two years in view of COVID-19. A 10-month Internship programme would be started in all colleges to improve the employability of students passing out of colleges, he said. A skill hub would be started in every Assembly constituency. The youth would be offered training at the Industrial Training Institute here and the Polytechnic at Kandukur.

Ten companies, including Amararaja Batteries, Apollo Pharmacy, Airtel Payment Bank and Sriram City Union Finance Limited looked for candidates to fill over 500 vacancies.