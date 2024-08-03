Collector moots plan to enhance milk production in Chittoor

District Collector Sumit Kumar on Saturday announced plans to enhance milk production in Chittoor.

At a meeting with the representatives of 21 private dairies, the Collector discussed strategies to increase milk prices and production to help dairy farmers in the district. He highlighted the difference in prices of milk offered by the dairies and underlined the district’s reliance on horticulture and dairy farming for livelihoods.

The representatives attributed the variation in milk prices to the demand-supply dynamics and competitive factors. They suggested adopting a government policy from Karnataka, which offers an additional ₹5 a litre to dairy farmers supplying to the cooperative dairy.

They proposed extending this policy throughout the year and hiking the current insurance cover to encourage milk production. Animal Husbandry officers reported the distribution of sorghum and sorghum seeds for animal fodder in the district.

The Collector underscored the critical role of livestock rearing in ensuring economic stability and nutritional security for rural families.

Later, Mr. Sumit Kumar unveiled posters of the 21st All India Livestock Census-2024 at a meeting, emphasising the government’s efforts to develop the animal husbandry sector and improve the quality of cattle and poultry; disease control; and farmer support.

The 21st Livestock Census is scheduled to be held from September to December 2024. This will be carried out by 67 supervisors and 568 enumerators, with the latter collecting details of livestock from households and the former ensuring the data’s accuracy.

