Collector mandates installation of CCTV cameras at sand stockyards in Sri Sathya Sai district

He directs officials to identify prohibited areas for strict vigilance, such as those within 500 meters of groundwater structures, bridges, dams, and railway lines with the potential for illegal excavations

Published - July 16, 2024 10:28 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

K Umashanker
Collector T.S. Chetan addressing a review meeting on sand policy guidelines at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday.

Collector T.S. Chetan on Tuesday mandated the installation of CCTV cameras in the sand stockyards of the Sri Sathya Sai district.

Addressing a meeting to enforce the measures for the State government’s sand policy, attended by senior officials of the Mines and Geology, Revenue, Police, and allied departments, he highlighted that by the government’s directives, free supply of sand to consumers in the district commenced on July 8, with 25,000 metric tonnes already distributed and 35,000 metric tonnes currently in stock.

Mr. Chetan called for the swift removal of sand in the notified areas by July 30 under the supervision of concerned officials. He instructed officials to promptly arrange cameras and necessary personnel at the sand stock points.

As there were no sand reaches in the district, 35,000 MT was stored in the five stockyards located in Uppalapadu, Kodavandlapalli, Nallaboinapalli, Kutagulla, and Ramagiri areas. Plans were underway to distribute sand from these stockyards to those in need across the district, he said.

The Collector noted that the State government was solely recovering the maintenance cost for transporting and bringing sand from other places to the sand yards, ensuring that sand is supplied without any profit.

Crackdown on illegal mining

To address concerns related to sand supply, Mr. Chetan announced the setting up of a control room and a toll-free number 1800-425-6041. He expressed the intention to crack down on illegal and unauthorised mining.

He directed officials to identify prohibited areas for strict vigilance, such as those within 500 meters of groundwater structures, bridges, dams, and railway lines with the potential for illegal excavations. He cautioned individuals against illegal mining, stocking, hoarding, selling, and black market activities.

