Collector lists down requirements for setting up fireworks stalls

The Collector said permission should be obtained from Sub-Divisional Magistrate and that strict action would be taken if firecrackers were stockpiled or sold without permission

November 05, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Representational file image.

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has said permissions for setting up fireworks shops in urban and rural areas will be given to individuals only after thorough inspections by officials concerned.

In a coordination meeting with officials from Departments of Police, Revenue, Fire, Electricity, Civil Supplies and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Saturday, Mr. Dilli Rao said special teams were being formed to conduct the inspections. In Vijayawada, the stalls would be set up at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium and Labour Colony grounds, whereas outside the city, officials concerned would identify areas for setting up the stalls.

Listing out the requirements, the Collector said permission should be obtained from Sub-Divisional Magistrate and that strict action would be taken if firecrackers were stockpiled or sold without permission.

After instructing electricity department officials to take steps to prevent incidents arising from short circuit, the Collector said every shop should maintain a minimum of 3 metres distance and that they had to be set up 50 metres away from residential areas. The number of stalls in a cluster should not exceed 50, he said.

He asked all officials to ensure that arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward incident.

