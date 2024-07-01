GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector launches social welfare pension disbursal in Kurnool

₹167.35 crore has been disbursed to 2,45,229 beneficiaries in the district, he says

Published - July 01, 2024 06:52 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector P. Ranjit Basha announced that ₹167.35 crore has been disbursed to 2,45,229 beneficiaries of various pension schemes under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme in Kurnool district on July 1.

The distribution of pension amounts started in Budhavarapet locality in Kurnool, to achieve 100% pension distribution on the same day. The pensioners received a total of ₹7,000, with ₹4,000 for July and ₹1,000 for each of April, May, and June. The remaining categories will also receive adjusted amounts as per the government’s guidelines, the Collector said.

The distribution process was facilitated by the secretariat staff, who also delivered a message from the Chief Minister to the beneficiaries. The MPDOs of the mandals were instructed to oversee the pension disbursal process in their respective areas.

