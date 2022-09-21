Collector launches distribution of deworming tablets among students in Chittoor dist.

Health of students is being top priority by Andhra Pradesh government: M. Hari Narayana

Collector M. Hari Narayanan speaking at the National Deworming Programme at PCR High School in Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The future of the country depends on the health condition of the students, and the Andhra Pradesh government would always be at the forefront to take steps to protect them, said District Collector M. Hari Narayanan.

The District Collector launched the distribution of deworming tablets for free among students of the PCR Government High School here on Wednesday as part of the National Deworming Programme. The tablets will be distributed among children of all schools in the district.

Speaking at the programme, the Collector said: “The government has been implementing a series of health schemes to treat anemia, nutrient deficiency and loss of appetite among children. These ailments will arise in children infected with worms, and to prevent this, the government is giving free deworming pills. The medical health and education departments should work in coordination with each other to make this programme a success.”

District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju said that due to hookworm infection in teenage boys, problems like stomach ache, lethargy and anxiety, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and weight loss were surfacing.

"Albendazole tablets are given free of cost in all Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges. The tablets should be swallowed, and not chewed," he said.

District Educational Officer Shriram Purushottam said that deworming pills are important in preventing anemia among children.